Wilmington Bonefish Grill teams up with The Blood Connection to host blood drive and save lives

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to experts, blood is only good for 42 days and someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds.

The Blood Connection aims to support healthcare partners with adequate, safe, cost-effective blood supplies and services can’t be achieved alone.

In support of this mission, Bonefish Grill has teamed up with The Blood Connection to help fill this need by hosting mobile blood drives in their restaurant parking lots.

Below, please find a blood drive hosted at your local Wilmington Bonefish Grill tomorrow, Thursday, June 2nd, 2022.

For every blood donation, donors will receive a $20 dining certificate to Bonefish Grill and a Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer card to use at their next visit.

For more information or to book your appointment, click here to go to the webpage.

WHEN: Thursday June 2nd, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: 4719 New Centre Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405