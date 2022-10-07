Wilmington Brewery expands to Raleigh; new tap room offer more variety

WILLMINGTON, NC (WWAY)-A Wilmington brewery is expanding and will now have three locations, including one in the triangle.

New Anthem Beer Project plans to open in downtown Raleigh, and is expected to open in the spring, according to co-owner Aaron Skiles.

The new taproom will be located in the Smoky Hollow Development. With the new move, the nearly six-year old brewery is the latest out-of-town taproom to set-up shop in Raleigh.

According to one of the owners of New Anthem, the brewery is known for their hoppy beer which has been available in the triangle area for years.

“It’s impossible for us to have 16, 18 beers at a time, in distribution, into an area where we’re not serving draft beer,” said Aaron Skiles. “So, being able to have people come in and sit, kind of relax and be able to try a wider variety of what we do, it’s the cool part about it.”

According to Skiles, the new location will be a taproom-only site.

The brewery also, owned by Bill Hunter, has plenty of production space in their 17,000 square feet facility in Wilmington.