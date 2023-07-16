Wilmington business takes it back to the 1970s, holds hippie fest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Despite temperatures in the 90s, one Wilmington business decided it felt more like the 70s.

The Waterline Brewing Company held its 2nd annual Hippie Fest, as all things bright and groovy were celebrated.

More than 2 dozen vendors were selling wares ranging from jewelry to disco ball holders.

Kelvin White is the owner of Eyeluvdye, along with his wife. The two were selling at their first-ever event.

He said it was great to see an event like this.

“This is what we make tie-dye for, White said. “I mean, we make it for, for anyone that loves to be colorful, to be free and to be who they are without judgment. It’s great to see the community come out, at any event that you hold. You know, if the people in, in your community support you, you know, it just brings good vibes. Good vibes only.”

