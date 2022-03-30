Wilmington Central Rotary “Flamingos for a Cause” benefiting local surf camp for autistic children

(Photo: Wilmington Central Rotary)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Today, Wilmington Central Rotary announced its 2022 Flamingos for a Cause to benefit the local Surfers Healing surf camp for autistic children.

Now through April 20, 2022, Wilmington Central Rotary will adorn local businesses with the familiar lawn ornament birds.

For a donation of $50, individuals can name and dedicate a pink Flamingo for special people in their lives such as friends, family, teachers, healthcare workers or first responders.

You will receive a dedication certificate via email and can follow the progress of the flock on the Wilmington Central Rotary Facebook page.

“Once again, Wilmington Central Rotary is excited to bring this event to town as hundreds of flamingos flock together to raise money for Surfers Healing NC.” said Louise McColl, of Wilmington Central Rotary.

The Flamingo flock is located at Strickland’s Home at 5422 Oleander Drive in Wilmington. 100% of the proceeds will go to support Surfer’s Healing NC, a non-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives of people living with autism by exposing them to the unique experience of surfing. Surfers Healing is the original surf camp for children with autism and offers all camps free of charge.

To purchase a Flamingo or make a donation please visit wilmingtoncentralrotary.com/donate.