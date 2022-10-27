Wilmington Child Development Center opens new playground
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new playground is officially open and ready for local children to enjoy.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at the Child Development Center’s new playground.
The renovations for the playground were funded by a State directed grant.
“Like most nonprofits we rely on grants and community support to carry out our mission,” a press release said. “With the support of our partners we were able to renovate our playground and make some upgrades to our building.”