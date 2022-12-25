Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006.

Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.

Boxed meals were handed out to shelters, nursing homes, and fire stations throughout the day, and to anyone who stopped by the church Saturday afternoon.

The event was a way for the church to do its part to make sure no family goes hungry in Wilmington during Christmas.

Jeannie Lee is a member of Pine Valley Methodist Church, she said the meal was also a way for the community to connect.

“It’s an opportunity to fellowship with people in the community, along with people we have small group relationships with,” she said. “So, it’s an opportunity to break bread, literally, with our friends and our families and the community, and Pine Valley and the surrounding communities, and things like that.”

Pine Valley Methodist Church invites the community to join them for Sunday service at their Wilmington – or its new Leland location.

