Wilmington City Council approve funding for additional tennis courts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanks to a funding decision made by Wilmington’s City Council Tuesday night, a local tennis complex will get a major facelift.

The Althea Gibson Tennis Complex in Empie Park has 24 public courts. After a unanimous vote by city council, $250,000 of grant funding will go toward reconstructing eight of the original tennis courts.

One Love Tennis’s Lenny Simpson says these additional courts will be good for the kids and for Wilmington’s economy by hosting bigger tournaments.

“It really helps you sell your market as a city. By inviting more people to Wilmington and this whole area, it’s a big growth center for this area,” Simpson explained.

The funding comes from an agreement with the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management and will help with rising construction prices.