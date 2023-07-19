Wilmington city council approves bonds for Starway Village affordable housing project

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday, July 18th, the Wilmington City Council approved bonds to help pay for the construction of an affordable housing community.

The Starway Village project will build 278 affordable housing apartments on the site of the Starway Flea Market on Carolina Beach Road.

The city council unanimously approved the issuing of bonds up to but not exceeding $23.5 million for phase 1 of the project and $13.6 million for phase 2.

Suzanne Rogers is the Community Development and Housing Planner for the City of Wilmington.

She said the project will do more than just provide affordable housing.

“It’s surprising when you find out what does qualify and that its to help people who work in our community and live in our community,” Rogers said. “To be able to, or at least to work in our community. We want them to be able to live here, close to their jobs, not on, having long commutes and contributing to traffic congestion and things like that.”

Clifford Barnett is a member of the Wilmington City Council.

He said getting the project closer to breaking ground is great for the city.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us,” Barnett said. “I think it’s a good win for the city, it’s a good win for the county, the Wilmington Housing Authority. It’s a good win for all of us, especially the citizens who find themselves struggling. What we love about this project is it’s multi-family so that’s, that’s gonna take a big bite out of those who are trying to find a place to live.”

We reached out to the developer of the project, Kelley Development Company, who said anyone who makes 60% of less of the Area Median Income will be eligible to live in the Village.

They also said the yearly rent totals will be capped at 30% of the 60% Area Median Income amount.

Groundbreaking on the project is expected to start in the fall of 2023 and construction will take between 16 and 18 months.