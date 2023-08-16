Wilmington City Council approves contract for new police bodycams
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police will soon be getting some upgraded equipment.
Wilmington City Council approving funding for a new equipment bundle at their Tuesday night meeting.
The 5 year contract with Axos Enterprise includes an upgrade to:
- Tasers and taser cartridges
- A live-stream monitoring system
- Auto tag license
- Interview room software
- Body and in-car cameras
- Digital evidence shortage
The total cost is just shy of $4 million, at $3.858.
Ben Kennedy with the Wilmington Police Department says the move will save the city money.