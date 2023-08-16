Wilmington City Council approves contract for new police bodycams

WWAY News,
Wilmington City Council approves contract for new bodycams for police (Photo: FILE/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police will soon be getting some upgraded equipment.

Wilmington City Council approving funding for a new equipment bundle at their Tuesday night meeting.

The 5 year contract with Axos Enterprise includes an upgrade to:

  • Tasers and taser cartridges
  • A live-stream monitoring system
  • Auto tag license
  • Interview room software
  • Body and in-car cameras
  • Digital evidence shortage

The total cost is just shy of $4 million, at $3.858.

Ben Kennedy with the Wilmington Police Department says the move will save the city money.

Categories: Local, New Hanover, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts