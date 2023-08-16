Wilmington City Council approves contract for new police bodycams

Wilmington City Council approves contract for new bodycams for police (Photo: FILE/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police will soon be getting some upgraded equipment.

Wilmington City Council approving funding for a new equipment bundle at their Tuesday night meeting.

The 5 year contract with Axos Enterprise includes an upgrade to:

Tasers and taser cartridges

A live-stream monitoring system

Auto tag license

Interview room software

Body and in-car cameras

Digital evidence shortage

The total cost is just shy of $4 million, at $3.858.

Ben Kennedy with the Wilmington Police Department says the move will save the city money.