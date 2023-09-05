Wilmington City Council discuss potential improvements at Independence Blvd. and River Rd. intersection

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –During a Wilmington City Council Agenda Briefing on Tuesday, Councilmembers discussed potential improvements for the intersection of Independence Boulevard and River Road.

Some of the options include putting a stop light or a round-about at the intersection. Two traffic studies for the area were completed by different engineers. Other options include making the south part of River Road two lanes or a four-lane median divide on Independence Boulevard. Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes praised the presentation and the possibilities presented.

“It’s just a matter of education really and I hope we’ll put some of that, maybe some of that last thing on GTV and try to keep educating people about how it works,” said Haynes after the presentation.

In both traffic studies, traffic times in the morning and afternoon were conducted. Consideration of the anticipated growth in the Riverlights community in the coming years. You can view the Wilmington City Council meeting here.