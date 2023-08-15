Wilmington City Council discuss the selling of surplus buildings after Thermo Fisher Scientific building purchase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the City of Wilmington’s recent purchase of the former Thermo Fisher Scientific building, some are wondering what will happen with the buildings the city declared as surplus in order to make the purchase.

On Monday, the city held its agenda briefing ahead of tonight’s city council meeting. Not everyone is seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to pricing. There are 9 different properties, located on Chestnut Street, Willard Street and Wellington Ave. Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes explained her view on the issue.

“I’m not sure I’m comfortable with our starting, starting with our base bid with the appraised price. I mean if you look back at Castle Street, we didn’t put a base price on that and we…” Haynes said as Councilman Clifford Barnett attempted to interject. “I’m talking give me just a minute, we didn’t put a price on that, and I think we got more money than I thought we probably would get.”

The selling of the surplus buildings will be discussed this evening at the Wilmington City Council meeting.