Wilmington City Council updates panhandling ordinance

Wilmington City Council voted to update its ordinance on panhandlers (Photo: Alex Proimos / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss updating the city’s rules regarding panhandling.

Council unanimously voted to update the ordinance, clarifying that “aggressive” panhandling and panhandling within 21 feet of an ATM are not allowed.

The update comes after the council asked staff to update the ordinance after hearing multiple complaints from citizens.

However, the City Attorney has made it clear the act of panhandling is protected under the first amendment.