Wilmington City Councilman Charlie Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI charge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington City councilman charged with driving while impaired in May has pleaded guilty.

Monday morning, Charlie Rivenbark appeared at the Brunswick County courthouse with his attorney Jessica Whitley and entered the plea.

A judge ordered Rivenbark to pay a $673 fine. He also sentenced him to 12 months of unsupervised probation.

Rivenbark was arrested May 11 at around 1:45 a.m. in Leland. His blood alcohol level was .11, which is over the .08 legal limit.

After his arrest, Rivenbark released a statement saying he received a call from his son, who is quadriplegic and was experiencing a medical event. Rivenbark said he made the decision to leave Myrtle Beach to be with him.

“I did not think that I was impaired. In hindsight, it was not the right decision, but it was the one I made based on the knowledge that he was in pain,” Rivenbark wrote at the time.