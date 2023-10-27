Wilmington City Councilman leads push to revitalize MLK Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Significant upgrades are coming to the MLK Center in Wilmington.

At their regular meeting on October 17, Wilmington City Council awarded a construction contract to Clancy & Theys for the MLK Community Center Gym upgrade.

This $4.525 million project is a Parks Bond project that includes the addition of a commercial kitchen, a lobby, new restrooms, office space, and a high school regulation sized gymnasium.

City residents voted for the Parks Bond in 2016.

Because of the increase in construction costs, Council passed a companion funding ordinance which allocates $1.15 million of needed funds to the project.

“Entrepreneurship is huge in any community, but also you have some people who have some endeavors,” said Councilman Kevin Spears, who says he grew up playing basketball at that gym.

Spears hopes the upgrades will attract more people to the MLK Center who might not have used the facilities before.

“Entrepreneurial endeavors may be looking for a commercial kitchen that they can rent,” Spears said, “and to have one right at MLK Center is going to be fantastic.”

The exact timeline for the upgrades is unknown at this time.