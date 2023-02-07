Wilmington community center hosting e-gaming tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington city parks and recreation community center is inviting teens to come and play in an upcoming e-gaming tournament it’s holding.

The tournament will be held at the Derick G.S. Davis Community Center at Maides Park on Friday from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

It is a free event for kids ages 13 and older.

They will be competing by playing UFC 4 on a Play Station 4 gaming system. They will face off in a game, before moving on to the next round. The winners will receive a prize.

This program was implemented around a year and a half ago at the community center.

Isaiah Lubben, Maides Park recreation supervisor, says this will be the 5th e-gaming tournament this year, and was launched to expose kids to an alternative activity outside of traditional sports.

“We live in a food desert. We live in a gaming desert. We live in a desert, period –of programs,” Lubben said. “So, any new programming that can be brought to the area is highly beneficial. We brought this program here to mainly because it was new. We had heard about things we wanted to give back to the community with, and video games is one of those up and coming things.”

Those who plan to participate in the e-gaming tournament will need to register HERE.