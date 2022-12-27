Wilmington couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary gives relationship advice

Jim and Betty Neely crossed paths 74 years ago in the hallways of High Point Central High School, where Jim says he fell in love at first sight.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was love at first sight for a Wilmington couple, who just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Jim Neely is 91 years old, and Betty Neely is 90.

When speaking of how old they were when they met, they reply: “17 probably,” said Betty. “That’s probably it, 17, I was senior and she was a junior in high school,” says Jim.

The two were inseparable until they both headed to college.

“I went to UNC Greensboro, but at that time it was a Women’s College,” Betty explained.

“And I was a senior at UNC Chapel Hill,” Jim added.

They were apart in distance, but never at heart.

Betty said she went back and forth to Chapel Hill a lot, but always found time for Jim.

During Jim’s senior year in 1952, the two got married.

“Why we decided to get married on the 20th of December, I have no idea, but we wanted to go to New York City for our honeymoon and Christmas time in New York, we thought, would be the greatest time to go.”

Jim Neely’s career later took the couple to Maryland. where they had three of their children. They lived there for 5 years.

The couple then moved back to High Point, North Carolina.

“Jim wanted a boy really bad, and the fourth was Jimmy,” Betty said, to which Jim cheered.

The new family then moved to Wilmington, to be closer to their families.

Their youngest grandchild says, “Whenever I see them, it just makes my heart happy that they’re still together.”

The family is still growing. In the past 37 years they’ve added 5 grandchildren, and a great grandchild.

Jim Neely Jr., son of Jim Neely Sr., said, “From early on when we were young, they worked as a partnership, they worked together, it was definitely a relationship we knew would last.”

A relationship still filled with romance.

Jeannie, the couples daughter, notes that it is “such a genuine true love.”

A genuine love her parents cherish and hope for others.

“I wish everybody could have that,” Betty says, to which Jim replies, “And we would do it again, wouldn’t we?”

The Neely’s say that the secret to a long lasting relationship is kindness, consideration and good communication between each other.