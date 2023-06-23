Wilmington doctor to pay $170,000 for allegations of unlawfully prescribing opioids

A Wilmington doctor is being forced to pay $170,000 for allegedly prescribing opioids unlawfully (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington doctor has agreed to pay $170,000 to resolve alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

Dr. Mark S.T. Armitage, a physician practicing with Pelican Family Medicine, also agreed not to reapply for authorization to prescribe Schedule II controlled substances until April 30, 2024.

The Department of Justice says Armitage prescribed the opioids from around 2009 until 2018, issuing them and other controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

In total, Dr. Armitage allegedly wrote nearly 9,000 prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substances, like oxycodone, over that two-year time-period, according to a press release.