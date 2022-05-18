Wilmington Downtown Inc. accepting applications for positions on Board of Directors

You can help WDI make an impact.

(Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Downtown, Inc. is searching for interested individuals to participate on its Board of Directors.

They are now accepting applications for elected positions.

WDI is governed by a 38-member Board of Directors, with 23 elected members and 15 appointed members.

Elected members serve two-year terms and are selected through a nomination and voting process.

Appointed members represent specific constituency groups.

To participate on the WDI Board of Directors, one must meet the following requirements:

Attend quarterly Board of Directors meetings. Meetings are on the fourth Wednesday of the first month of the quarter from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Members are prohibited from missing 2 consecutive meetings.

Assist with WDI’s ongoing advocacy efforts with local and state officials, as requested.

Network with other stakeholders about WDI programs and initiatives, and participate in one of WDI’s committees, as needed.

Assist with WDI fundraising efforts.

Make a personal financial contribution of at least $100 to the Annual Fund each year.

To be considered for nomination to an elected board position, please fill out this form.

The application deadline is 4 p.m. on May 25.

If you have any questions, you can call (910) 998-7744 or email office@wilmingtondowntown.com.

Applications can be returned via the office email or mailed to:

Wilmington Downtown, Inc.

PO Box 2235

Wilmington, NC 28402

For more information about WDI, its programs, current staff, and board you can click here to go to their webpage.