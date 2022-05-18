Wilmington Downtown Inc. accepting applications for positions on Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Downtown, Inc. is searching for interested individuals to participate on its Board of Directors.

They are now accepting applications for elected positions.

WDI is governed by a 38-member Board of Directors, with 23 elected members and 15 appointed members.

Elected members serve two-year terms and are selected through a nomination and voting process.

Appointed members represent specific constituency groups.

To participate on the WDI Board of Directors, one must meet the following requirements:

  • Attend quarterly Board of Directors meetings. Meetings are on the fourth Wednesday of the first month of the quarter from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Members are prohibited from missing 2 consecutive meetings.
  • Assist with WDI’s ongoing advocacy efforts with local and state officials, as requested.
  • Network with other stakeholders about WDI programs and initiatives, and participate in one of WDI’s committees, as needed.
  • Assist with WDI fundraising efforts.
  • Make a personal financial contribution of at least $100 to the Annual Fund each year.

To be considered for nomination to an elected board position, please fill out this form. 

The application deadline is 4 p.m. on May 25.

If you have any questions, you can call (910) 998-7744 or email office@wilmingtondowntown.com.

Applications can be returned via the office email or mailed to:

Wilmington Downtown, Inc.

PO Box 2235

Wilmington, NC 28402

For more information about WDI, its programs, current staff, and board you can click here to go to their webpage.

