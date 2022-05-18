Wilmington Downtown Inc. accepting applications for positions on Board of Directors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Downtown, Inc. is searching for interested individuals to participate on its Board of Directors.
They are now accepting applications for elected positions.
WDI is governed by a 38-member Board of Directors, with 23 elected members and 15 appointed members.
Elected members serve two-year terms and are selected through a nomination and voting process.
Appointed members represent specific constituency groups.
To participate on the WDI Board of Directors, one must meet the following requirements:
- Attend quarterly Board of Directors meetings. Meetings are on the fourth Wednesday of the first month of the quarter from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Members are prohibited from missing 2 consecutive meetings.
- Assist with WDI’s ongoing advocacy efforts with local and state officials, as requested.
- Network with other stakeholders about WDI programs and initiatives, and participate in one of WDI’s committees, as needed.
- Assist with WDI fundraising efforts.
- Make a personal financial contribution of at least $100 to the Annual Fund each year.
To be considered for nomination to an elected board position, please fill out this form.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. on May 25.
If you have any questions, you can call (910) 998-7744 or email office@wilmingtondowntown.com.
Applications can be returned via the office email or mailed to:
Wilmington Downtown, Inc.
PO Box 2235
Wilmington, NC 28402
For more information about WDI, its programs, current staff, and board you can click here to go to their webpage.