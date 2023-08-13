Wilmington families celebrate the end of the season at annual Summer Fest

Wilmington held a family-friendly Summer Fest with games, vendors and a car show on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023. Photo: WWAY

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — While the high temperatures might not prove it, summer is coming to a close, and one Wilmington neighborhood enjoyed a day at the park to celebrate.

The City of Wilmington held its annual Summer Fest at Portia Mills Hines Park on Saturday.

Vendors and food trucks lined up around the park. Kids had a blast on the bounce castle and played their hand at lawn games like cornhole.

Along with all the fun in the sun, the event also served as a way to connect residents with information on services for home improvement and financial assistance.

“I hope they know that there are people out here that care. We have the services, we have the support that, that is needed for the community. And I hope they come away with asking a lot of questions and we have the answers for them.”

There was also live music and a muscle car show for the community to enjoy.