Wilmington Fire Chief receives Dogwood Award, recognizing work to keep community safe

Wilmington Fire Chief J. Steve Mason is one of the 38 NC recipients of the Dogwood Award (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Attorney General Josh Stein recognized 38 recipients of the Dogwood Awards Tuesday, including Wilmington Fire Chief J. Steve Mason and Brian Clark with NC Ports.

The award honors those who help to make their communities safer, stronger and healthier.

“The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity to recognize how giving and impressive so many North Carolinians are,” Stein said. “This year’s honorees represent the best of us. They dedicate so much of their time to helping their neighbors and their communities. I’m grateful for their service to North Carolina, and it’s my privilege to honor them.”

This year’s recipients of the Dogwood Awards are being recognized for their efforts to test sexual assault kits, combat the opioid epidemic, improve health care, protect military service members, workers, and students, defend women’s reproductive freedoms, improve the criminal justice system, and create a stronger state.