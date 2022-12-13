Wilmington Fire Department delivers food items to local non-profit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A special delivery was made today by the Wilmington Fire Department.

The agency spent the last 20 days collecting non-perishable food items for Nourish NC.

This afternoon, the department gathered all of the donations and delivered them to the non-profit.

Thanks to the generosity of the department and the community, Nourish NC received nearly 1,300 pounds of food.

“We can see the results of the community’s generosity today with almost 13-hundred pounds of food for Nourish NC. Fantastic program,” said Wilmington Fire Chief, Steve Mason.

Each of the 20 donation days corresponded with a specific food item that was on Nourish NC’s wish list.

The boxes of food will be used in their “Market on Market” and backpack program to feed families that need a little extra help this time of year.