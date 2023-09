Wilmington Fire Department extracts person from vehicle following crash

Firefighters had to extract a person from a crash Wednesday (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Crews had to extract a person from the wreck near 13th Street and Marstellar Street.

The patient was released and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.