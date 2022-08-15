Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh.
Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
The Wilmington Fire Department says the HazMat team performed a timed drill in full PPE, simulating several different scenarios and were scored on time and accuracy.
The drills included securing three different Chlorine leaks, including from a 100 pound cylinder, a 1 ton cylinder, & a railcar dome; securing a damaged & leaking three inch liquid pipe under pressure; and contain, secure, & overpack a leaking 55 gallon chemical storage drum.
The Wilmington Fire Department says they are very proud of their team.