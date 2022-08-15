Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition

(Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh.

Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.

WPD (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WPD (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WPD (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

wpd (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

The Wilmington Fire Department says the HazMat team performed a timed drill in full PPE, simulating several different scenarios and were scored on time and accuracy.

The drills included securing three different Chlorine leaks, including from a 100 pound cylinder, a 1 ton cylinder, & a railcar dome; securing a damaged & leaking three inch liquid pipe under pressure; and contain, secure, & overpack a leaking 55 gallon chemical storage drum.

The Wilmington Fire Department says they are very proud of their team.