Wilmington Fire Department holds ‘roll-in’ ceremony for new engine

The Wilmington Fire Department has a new fire engine (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department officially has a new engine.

Members of the Department helped roll in Engine 1 Monday morning at their headquarters on Market Street.

The new engine is a 2023 Pierce Impel model that has been modified to allow for more effective and efficient firefighting operations, while also allowing for safer and more strategic maneuverability in the downtown area it will serve.

The engine company will carry 500 gallons of water and have a compliment of hose totaling over 3,500 feet.

Since this engine will be serving downtown Wilmington, crews say high-rise hose bundles are strategically located on the exterior of the apparatus to initiate quick deployment for large multi-story buildings.