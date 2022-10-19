Wilmington Fire Department installs new kitchen floor, ramp for community member

The Wilmington Fire Department came together to construct a ramp for a resident in need (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the needs of someone not facing a fire on Tuesday.

A handful of firefighters and fire chiefs, including Fire Chief Mason and Assistant Chief Robinson, spent Tuesday with Warm NC for a day of service.

Participants built a ramp for a resident who needed help getting into their home. They also installed a new floor in the homeowner’s kitchen.

The Department says it wasn’t until after the construction was over when they discovered the house belonged to a family member of two retired WFD firefighters, making it “a pretty special day”.