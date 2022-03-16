Wilmington Fire Department now accepting applications for this spring’s Citizen Fire Academy

The Citizens Fire Academy will meet on Thursday nights from May 12 through June 23, with a graduation date of June 30.

(Photo: Twitter/WilmingtonFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington Fire Department offers its popular Citizens Academy twice a year, in the fall and spring seasons. Participants spend quality time with Wilmington’s firefighters learning about how these community heroes get the job done.

Selected applicants will have a behind-the-scenes look at firefighting and public safety. Highlights of the program include a ride on the fire boat, being raised in a tower truck, hands-on experience with specialty tools, facility tours, and much more.

By joining, you will have the opportunity to hear directly from subject matter experts on topics that affect everyday lives and safety. Class size is limited; so it is recommended that you enroll soon if you are interested. Although the program is offered at no cost, applicants must complete an enrollment form, COW Release, and pass a background check.

Download, fill out, and email the forms on their page to citizensfireacademy@wilmingtonnc.gov to enroll.