Wilmington Fire Department remembers tugboat captain and his dog 143 years after their deaths

The Wilmington Fire Department is marking the anniversary of a tugboat captain's death alongside his loyal dog (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is remembering a brave tugboat captain and his loyal dog.

On April 10, 1880, a fire started at the corner of Front and Dock Streets. In the days of the volunteer fire companies, bystanders often joined firefighters in fighting the fire, according to the Wilmington Fire Department.

Captain Ellerbrock, a tugboat captain, hurried from his boat moored a block away and joined others to help contain the fire.

Wherever Captain Ellerbrock went, his faithful dog “Boss” was by his side. Ellerbrock asked a bystander to hold the dog. As the fire intensified, the firefighters pulled back a short distance. It was assumed everyone was out of the building. Suddenly a shout and scream were heard coming from the building. Recognizing her master’s voice, Boss broke away and ran into the burning structure.

The next morning after the fire had cooled, Ellerbrock was found face down, trapped by a heavy piece of timber. Boss had reached him and attempted to drag Ellerbrock to safety. The dog had pulled so desperately that a portion of the coat was torn away and was found gripped in her jaws.

Boss died at the side of her master for whom she had sacrificed her life. Her body was placed in a box and buried in the casket with Ellerbrock in Oakdale Cemetery. The back side of the headstone shows a dog lying as if asleep. The inscription reads “Faithful Unto Death”.