Wilmington Fire Department reports active gas leak along 3rd Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department are on the scene of an active gas leak at Dock and 3rd Street.

The Department asks people to avoid the area until the problem can be fixed.

In addition to the closures at Dock and 3rd Street, the Wilmington Fire Department also says 3rd Street is currently blocked from Market and Orange.

No further information is available at this time.