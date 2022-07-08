Wilmington Fire Department taking on City of Wilmington Recreation staff in Heroes & Hoops event

(Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The fun is heating up this National Parks & Recreation Month with the Heroes & Hoops event slated for Saturday, July 9th.

The event-packed-day kicks off at 10:00 am and runs through 1:00 pm at Maides Park, located at 1101 Manly Avenue in Wilmington.

The free event includes family activities, skills competitions, and a basketball game between the Wilmington Fire Department and the City of Wilmington Recreation staff.

From 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, family activities will include exploring Big Rigs, face painting, practice soccer and golf, and more.

At 11:00 am, the skills challenge will be held. Anyone interested can sign up for the competition on the day of the event.

Following that will be the youth/adult 3-point competition along with the Fire Department vs. Recreation basketball game rounding things out at 12:00 pm.