Wilmington Fire Dept. battles Family Dollar fire

Wilmington Fire Dept. crews battle blaze at Family Dollar on Wooster St. (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department are currently on the scene working to put out a fire at the Family Dollar on Wooster St. between 16th and 17th Streets.

The Wilmington Fire Department’s Twitter account says that a primary search has been completed.

A Fire Department spokesperson says there are no road closures in the area, though traffic may be a bit backed up.

This is a developing story and WWAY will bring you more details as they become available.