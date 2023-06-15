Wilmington Harrelson Center completing last phase of expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Harrelson Center, Wilmington’s campus of nonprofits, is completing its final phase of its campus expansion.

This expansion will include the anticipated release of 8 new office suites in its Vicki Dull Annex this August.

The 4th and 5th floors of what was once the jail tower for the New Hanover County Law Enforcement Center will soon serve humanitarian nonprofits.

2 of the 8 suites have been leased, one to Foster Pantry and another to Legal Aid of North Carolina for their criminal record expungement services.

5 suites on the 4th floor and 1 suite on the 5th floor are available.

Qualifying tenants must be registered with the IRS and have a verifiable 501c-3 designation and be accepted as a partner through the Center’s Board application process.

“We are thrilled to be completing the renovations to the former jail and fully realizing the vision for a campus of humanitarian nonprofits that offer hope, opportunity and empowerment,” said the Harrelson Center’s Executive Director Meade Van Pelt.

The Center offers well-below-market rent and administrative resources to its on-campus partner nonprofits, as well as onsite parking and use of Plaza on Princess, the Center’s special event space with capacity for up to 300 people.

The Harrelson Center’s downtown location on Fourth Street, between Market and Princess streets, also offers easy proximity to public transportation.