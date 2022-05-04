Wilmington Housing Authority names Tyrone Garrett as new executive director

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA) today announced that it has named Tyrone Garrett as its new Executive Director.

His appointment was approved by the Authority’s Board of Commissioners at its May board meeting.

He will begin his position on Monday, May 16.

As Executive Director, Mr. Garrett will oversee all WHA operations, including public housing and Housing Choice Voucher programs.

He will manage its real estate development programs and serve as principal liaison with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He also will oversee the Authority’s financial operations and lead a staff of 60.

Mr. Garrett’s first objective will be to accelerate the rehousing of families displaced from homes that have been contaminated by mold.

In addition to rebuilding staff, he will need to initiate the rebuilding of the Hillcrest property in coordination with the City of Wilmington, New Hanover Country, HUD and the development partner.

Mr. Garrett has more than 20 years of experience as a senior executive in public housing and government.

Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer of the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) where he spearheaded a $2 billion transformation plan to preserve, stabilize and redevelop the entire DCHA portfolio.

Mr. Garrett also served fifteen years as the Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Long Branch (LBHA) in New Jersey.

Within the first two years of his appointment, he took the Authority from a distressed condition to one with consistently high performing ratings. He guided its first redevelopment project through a $20 million HOPE VI grant (a HUD program).

In subsequent years under Mr. Garrett’s leadership, the LBHA was awarded Tax Credit Awards totaling over $72 million.

These funds were used to build 429 rental units, multiple home ownership units and a state-of-the-art community center.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Garrett was Executive Director of the Ewing Township (New Jersey) Redevelopment Agency and was the Urban Initiatives Coordinator for the City of Newark Housing Authority.

Mr. Garrett received his B.A. from the University of Virginia and was awarded a Juris Doctorate from the Rutgers University School of Law. He also conducted further professional studies at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

WWAY’s Celeste Smith spoke with the new executive director and will bring us the full story.