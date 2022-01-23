Wilmington International Airport flights resume day after winter storm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —For those who had plans to fly in and out of Wilmington over the weekend, the winter storm also had an impact on Wilmington International Airport.

All arrivals scheduled between 10pm and 11pm on Friday were canceled, leading into Saturday morning with departures canceled until 7am.

A spokesperson with ILM said the airport worked diligently to eliminate ice on the tarmac, to help resume scheduled flights yesterday and today.

“The ILM airport team worked through the night to keep the airfield safe for commercial and general aviation flights, our first flight arrived around 9:09 am this morning. So, we’re very thankful and appreciative to our team that worked diligently to ensure the airfield was open safe an operational,” said Erin McNally, ILM spokesperson.

Wilmington International Airport is still advising travelers to check with your airlines before heading to the airport and check the status of your flight to see if it is on schedule, delayed, or canceled.