Wilmington Jewish Film Festival returns in person after 2 years of COVID changes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 8th Wilmington Jewish Film Festival is returning in person this Sunday for the first time in 2 years.

The 2 week festival will take place at Thalian Hall, showcasing 6 films on a variety of topics raning from comedies to documentaries.

Organizers say the majority of the festival’s audience is Jewish but averages more than a third of non-Jewish visitors.

Festival Chair Debbie Smith says it shows the interest the area has in embracing other view points.

“Getting to know other people and having some mutual respect for each other’s religion or just cultural differences — it’s very nice for that to happen,” Smith said.

Smith says there are still tickets remaining for the festival. You can purchase yours HERE.