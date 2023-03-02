Wilmington Kiwanis community blood drive taking place at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge #319, along with First Fruit Ministries and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington are hosting their monthly sponsored blood drive.

The 30th co-sponsored blood drive will take place Thursday, March 30th at Independence Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event is taking place inside of the mall, next to Top Toad.

Last month’s drive netted 42 units, and was their 29th co-sponsored drive since the pandemic making a total of 1157 units.

To make an appointment, click here to visit their website and use sponsor code “Rotary”.

You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All donors are welcome, and organizers ask to bring a photo ID and be well hydrated before your appointment.