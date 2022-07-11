Wilmington Little League team withdraws from State Championship after shooting near tournament in Wilson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Little League 8U Machine Pitch team has withdrawn from the State Championship tournament in Wilson following a shooting near the complex, according to the team on Facebook.

According to the social media post, a car was hit in the parking lot during a shooting incident that occurred around 10:30 am near the baseball complex where the teams were playing on Sunday.

All players and families were uninjured in the incident.

As a result of the experience, the Wilmington Little League team elected to withdraw from the tournament as they felt it was best for the boys given the circumstances. The team says it was a very difficult day for everyone involved.

In addition, Wilson Parks and Recreation and Wilson City Little League have decided to cancel the remainder of the 7-8 and 8-9 state tournaments.