Wilmington low-cost airline Avelo Airlines announces “inflation-crushing” 50% off sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 2 months after the Wilmington International Airport announced the arrival of a new low cost carrier, Avelo Airlines, a special deal is being offered just in time for summer.

As the cost of travel and virtually everything else soar to historic highs, Avelo Airlines is offering an inflation-relief 50% discount on its nonstop flights between Wilmington and three Avelo destinations: New Haven, Connecticut; Orlando, Florida and Baltimore, Maryland.

Travelers can save on flights purchased at AveloAir.com through June 23rd using the promo code: HALFOFF. There are no blackout dates on the discount available on travel completed by November 9, 2022.

“This significant discount is our way of making travel easier and more affordable amidst skyrocketing inflation,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “Our purpose is to Inspire Travel by helping our Customers save money so they can travel more. By offering 50% off our already everyday low fares, we want to help travelers continue to explore exciting destinations, create new memories, and reconnect with family and friends during this economically challenging time.”