Wilmington man arrested for alleged stabbing

Jonathan Cook has been arrested following an alleged stabbing in Wilmington (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested following an alleged stabbing.

WPD responded to the 6900 block of Market Street Thursday around 7:11 a.m.

Officers located a male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS.

24-year-old Jonathan Cook was taken into custody shortly after and has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center. Bond information is not available at this time.

This is an isolated incident according to police and is an on-going investigation.