Wilmington man arrested for allegedly attempting to contact child for sex

Jesse Dudley Hunter III was arrested for allegedly soliciting a child online for sex (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 21-year-old Wilmington resident has been arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit a child online for sex.

Jesse Dudley Hunter III has been charged with one count of Soliciting a Child by Computer to Commit an Unlawful Sex Act and Appear.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says Hunter was caught messaging a 14-year old during a sting operation and arranging to meet the undercover agent for the purposes of committing sexual acts.

Hunter was arrested and posted a $2,500 secured bond at the magistrate’s office.

He had his first appearance earlier today.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with relative information regarding Jesse Dudley Hunter III to call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437 or email stephen.clinard@pendersheriff.com.

The Sheriff’s Office stresses the importance of parents/guardians of children and young teens to monitor their on-line activities and stay informed on current social media apps and ways to prevent child sexual abuse by predators.