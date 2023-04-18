Wilmington man charged with murder of woman found at Godwin Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been charged in the murder of a woman found at Godwin Stadium earlier this month.

29-year-old Altonio Herbert Johnson is charged with First Degree Murder of Micsha Durham, along with Armed Robbery.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center on an unrelated charge.

“I am thankful for the dedication and determination shown by the employees of this agency,” said Chief Donny Williams. “Our men and women worked long, tireless hours and several consecutive days pursuing justice for Micsha Durham. This was a difficult case, and we could not have identified a suspect without the help from the public.”

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information you are asked to call (910) 765-7822 . If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.