Wilmington man pleads guilty to attempted murder, other charges; sentenced to minimum of 17 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who attacked his ex-girlfriend with a machete will be going to prison after pleading guilty in New Hanover County Court on Thursday, August 24th.

Bailey Alexander White pleaded guilty to several charges, including attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

A judge sentenced White to serve a minimum of 17 years in prison.

In February of 2021, he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Wrightville Avenue, attacking her with a machete.

She suffered life-threatening injuries.

U-S marshals in Harnett County later arrested White.