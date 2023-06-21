Wilmington man receives 70 month sentence for possession of firearm by convicted felon

A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shyheim Zyaan Waters-Davis, 20, pled guilty to the charge in March.

Members of the Wilmington Police Department received information from multiple sources that Waters-Davis was selling crack cocaine in the Wilmington area and was known to carry a firearm. Law enforcement conducted several controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Waters-Davis and, on November, 17, 2022, members of the Wilmington Police Department and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of Waters-Davis.

The search revealed approximately 123 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a privately manufactured firearm (aka “ghost gun”) with a 24-round extended magazine, a stolen 9mm firearm with a 50 round drum magazine, and cash.

Waters-Davis was on state probation for felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle.