Wilmington man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for armed drug trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to prison for armed drug trafficking.

Marlon Porter, 51, was sentenced Monday to more than 11 years (135 months) in prison for armed trafficking of cocaine base (crack), cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Porter pled guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and quantities of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl; possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Our men and women continue to work tirelessly day in and day out to protect the City of Wilmington,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donnie Williams. “I am extremely grateful for their continued dedication to ensuring that justice is delivered. I appreciate the partnership with the various agencies who assisted with this case to bring it to a close. We will continue to patrol the streets to remove violent offenders and send them to prison where they belong.” said Wilmington Police Chief Donnie Williams.

Porter has prior North Carolina State convictions for Possession of a controlled substance within 300 feet of a School (1994), Selling Cocaine (2012) Attempted Common Law Robbery and Assault Inflicting Bodily Injury (2012).