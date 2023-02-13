Wilmington man sentenced to prison for 2021 Rankin Street shooting

Terry Joequill Wilson was sentenced to prison for a 2021 Rankin Street shooting (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to prison for a 2021 shooting.

24-year-old Terry Joequill Wilson pled guilty Monday to shooting two others outside of a local convenience store on Rankin Street in August of 2021.

He will serve between 58 and 94 months in prison for firing multiple shots at the victims and seriously injuring both men in a dispute over drugs.

Wilson was arrested the next day and has been in custody awaiting trial ever since.