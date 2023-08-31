Wilmington man sentenced to prison for firearm discharge, possession offense

Jarmont Peters was sentenced to prison on firearm offenses (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to prison for firearm offenses.

Jarmont Peters, 44, pled guilty Wednesday in New Hanover County Superior Court to one count of discharging firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, one count of possession of firearm by felon, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Judge Frank Jones of New Hanover County sentenced Peters to a total sentence of at least 3.75 years (45-67 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Peters was involved in a domestic dispute on March 2nd with a female near the intersection of 6th Street and Meares Street in Wilmington. While standing on the porch of a home on Meares Street, Peters fired a handgun one time in the direction of the female victim who was standing about a

half a block away.

His actions were captured by a Ring doorbell camera that was setup at that residence. The female victim was unharmed in the incident. Peters later admitted to throwing the weapon into Greenfield Lake after the shooting occurred.