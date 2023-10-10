Wilmington man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Powerball (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — James Sterling of Wilmington took a chance on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the September 30th Powerball drawing.

Sterling bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion on Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

Sterling arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,394.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers an estimated $1.73 billion jackpot, or $756.6 million in cash. The jackpot represents the second largest in U.S. history.