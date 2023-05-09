Wilmington man wins national pool championship in Las Vegas

Jonathan Neman won the 2023 APA 8-Ball Classic Pool Championship late last month (Photo: American Poolplayers Association)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local man is $15,000 richer after a recent visit to Las Vegas. But his good fortune didn’t happen in the casino.

Jonathan Neman won the 2023 APA 8-Ball Classic Pool Championship late last month in Las Vegas.

Neman was amongst nearly 6,000 pool players throughout North America who attempted to qualify for the American Poolplayers Association’s (APA) 8-Ball Classic. He was one of only 860 that advanced to the national finals at the Westgate Las Vegas.

Neman competed in the Red Tier of the 8-Ball Classic and received a cash and prize package worth $15,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to his local poolroom. The 8-Ball Classic featured five individual tiers, all based on skill level.

The championship match was live-streamed and can be viewed here: 2023 APA Red Tier Final – 8-Ball Classic.

Neman is a member of the local APA League in Wilmington where he plays pool regularly.



After finishing in 3rd Place at the event in 2021, Neman made a vow to his fellow league members that if he made it back to Vegas, and won the event, he would cut off his beloved “mullet.”



True to his word, Neman will have his hair cut at a public ceremony on May 20th at Breaktime Billiards (127 S. College Rd.) in Wilmington, and will donate the hair to Locks of Love.



“I’ve been growing it for nearly 4 years, getting it permed every 6 months, and everyone loves it! But I swore if I made it to Vegas again, and won it all this time around, the hair would come off,” Neman said.