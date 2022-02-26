Wilmington marathoner running for more than himself

Connor Larson plans to run with an American flag honoring 6 non-profits benefitting service men and women who made ultimate sacrifice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Thousands of runners will be at the start line near 7 a.m. for the Wilmington Marathon Saturday, and many of them will be running for various causes.

Connor Larson is one of them.

A 22-year-old University of South Carolina marketing student, who also works as the social and digital media coordinator for Operation: Deep Blue – which is a non-profit honoring the fallen service men and women of our country, plans to run with the American flag the entire way.

“I wanted to do something more than just run it. The flag was my idea … and the flag means to me the unity of a great country and I’m running for these people – they make these sacrifices every day and for a lifetime it just means a lot to me that they are fighting for my freedom,” said Larson.

On an 8-foot pole, his American flag will show the name of 6 non-profits that benefit the families of fallen servicemembers, and honors their lives. He encourages anyone who would like to run with him to do so.

Instagram: @Conlarson

Facebook: Connor Larson

Youtube: Connor Larson

Twitter: @Conlarson34