Wilmington moving company turns truck pink for breast cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington moving company has turned one of its trucks pink, but not for Valentines Day.

‘Just Move It’ says it started working with a local organization that supports breast cancer patients called “Lump To Laughter ” about a year ago.

The owner of the company, Stetson Strickland, says that after his encounter with a customer, and learning her story of her fight with breast cancer, it sparked the idea for the pink truck.

“Not only can we be a supportive shoulder to lean on when someone is moving, which is also one of the most stressful things you can do, but when someone is going through something like cancer we want them to know we support them with that as well,” said Strickland.

Strickland says no one in his family has been affected by cancer, but he wants to continue to support other people and families battling the disease.