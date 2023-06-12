Wilmington murder suspect makes first court appearance

Terry Earl Hooper (Photo courtesy: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused in a deadly stabbing appeared before judge Monday morning.

Terry Earl Hooper, 35, of Wilmington was arrested on Friday after an investigation by Wilmington Police. The investigation began Friday evening, when 32-year-old Daniel Webb-Sholar was found stabbed to death in the 800 block of N. 6th Street.

Webb-Sholar was the victim of a shooting earlier in the day in the 2000 block of Colwell Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and released.

Wilmington Police say at this point it is not known if Hooper had a role in the shooting incident.

Hooper is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.